|
10.05.2022 22:35:00
Albany International to Host Investor Day May 25
Albany International (NYSE: AIN), a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, will host an Investor Day in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Featured speakers include:
- Bill Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Daniel Halftermeyer, President – Machine Clothing
- Greg Harwell, President – Albany Engineered Composites
- Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
A live web stream of the event will begin promptly at 9:00 AM Eastern, May 25, 2022. Interested individuals and investors are encouraged to register for the virtual event on the company’s website www.albint.com.
Members of the professional investment community interested in attending the event in-person should contact the company’s Director – Investor Relations, John Hobbs, at john.hobbs@albint.com to register their participation.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006344/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: Albany International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Ausblick: Albany International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.01.22
|: Albany International upgraded to buy from hold at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
26.10.21
|Albany International Corp Class A (AIN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.21
|Ausblick: Albany International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Albany International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albany International Corp.
|78,82
|0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.