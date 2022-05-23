23.05.2022 22:20:00

Albany International to Host Investor Day May 25

Albany International (NYSE: AIN), a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, will host an Investor Day at The Langham, Boston hotel on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Featured speakers include:

  • Bill Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Daniel Halftermeyer, President – Machine Clothing
  • Greg Harwell, President – Albany Engineered Composites
  • Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

A live web stream of the event will begin promptly at 9:00 AM Eastern, May 25, 2022. Interested individuals and investors are encouraged to register for the virtual event on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, investors.albint.com.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

