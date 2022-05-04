04.05.2022 22:32:00

Albemarle Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $253.38 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $95.68 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $280.15 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.1% to $1.13 billion from $0.83 billion last year.

Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $253.38 Mln. vs. $95.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.15 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 - $12.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.2 - $5.6 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Nachrichten