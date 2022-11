Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors' reaction to the report along with the information management shared on Thursday morning's analyst earnings call. Here's how the quarter worked out for the specialty chemicals company and its investors. Continue reading