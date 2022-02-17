|
17.02.2022 20:23:11
Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?
With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof.That's actually not far from the truth -- but it isn't helping the stock price of lithium miner Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) much Thursday.Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET. And yet, didn't Albemarle beat earnings when it reported on its fourth quarter Wednesday night? And doesn't that mean that Albemarle stock is therefore a buy on this dip?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.02.22
|Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
17.02.22
|Why Albemarle Stock Got Destroyed Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.02.22
|Albemarle (ALB) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Albemarle präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)