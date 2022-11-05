|
05.11.2022 12:24:42
Albemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) reported their third-quarter 2022 results this week. So, investors can now compare the two major lithium producers' results in their lithium businesses. There are a few things to keep in mind, including that long-term investors should not place too much weight on a single quarter's performance. Second, qualitative factors can be just as important as quantitative ones. Lastly, Albemarle has businesses other than lithium, so its results will also be affected by their performances. Even with these caveats, the data in this article should help you make better investing decisions in the lithium space.Interest in lithium stocks has surged over the last year or so, as investors have taken notice of the powerful revenue and profit growth that the well-established lithium players have been pumping out. These performances are being primarily driven by the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, as lithium is used to produce the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs. Demand for the material has been outstripping supply, which has sent prices rocketing. Continue reading
