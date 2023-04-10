|
10.04.2023 11:03:00
Albemarle vs. Sociedad Química y Minera: Which Top Lithium Stock Is the Better Buy?
Lithium stocks are getting clobbered so far in 2023. That isn't surprising. As is the case with all basic materials and mining companies, the price for the element -- a key ingredient in batteries for smartphones and electric vehicles (EVs) -- is highly sensitive to even small changes in supply and demand. Because of economic uncertainty in the year ahead, and supply of lithium catching up with and perhaps even exceeding demand, the price of lithium has fallen nearly 60% from its all-time highs in recent months. Shares of top lithium producers Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) are down 37% and 35%, respectively, from their all-time highs. If you believe lithium demand will remain strong this decade with the growing adoption of EVs, which of these stocks is a better buy-the-dip candidate right now? Albemarle is a U.S.-based leader in the lithium industry. Coming off a record 2022, in which revenue more than doubled from 2021 to $7.3 billion and net income went from minimal to $2.7 billion, Albemarle has been busy as of late. In late March, it announced a new lithium processing facility in South Carolina to supply battery-grade lithium for the EV industry. A few days later, it also offered to acquire pre-revenue Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources for $3.4 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albemarle Corp.
|178,32
|-0,73%