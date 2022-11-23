|
23.11.2022 16:20:00
Albemarle vs. SQM: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM), or SQM, reported its third-quarter results last week; Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) did the same earlier this month. So, investors can now compare the two major lithium producers' results. There are a few things to keep in mind, including that long-term investors should not place too much weight on a single quarter's performance. Moreover, both companies have businesses other than lithium, so their overall results will also be affected by the performances of these businesses. Lithium stocks, in general, have been outperforming the market over the last year, thanks largely to surging demand and skyrocketing prices for the metal, which is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!