Albemarle Wants to Consolidate Lithium Production With a Key Acquisition -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Electric vehicle (EV) production is a top priority among automakers this year. However, for miners and refiners of lithium, a key raw ingredient in the manufacture of the big batteries needed in EVs, 2023 has been a story of commodity pricing. You see, lithium demand is soaring, but that's not the only driver of revenue for lithium producers. Final pricing on the material is also a key factor. And after skyrocketing through late 2022, lithium prices have tanked this year as more supply of the elemental ingredient has hit the market. Lithium leader Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) has a plan to deal with the volatility, and it involves a key acquisition of pre-revenue start-up Liontown Resources (OTC: LINR.F) in Western Australia. With due diligence of Liontown's assets now underway, is Albemarle stock a buy now? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel