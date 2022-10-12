Alberta Distillers Announces Return of 100% Rye Canadian Whisky, Alberta® Premium Cask Strength, from the Award-Winning* Series

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye returns for a limited time starting in October

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta Distillers Ltd, makers of the No. 1 selling 100% rye whisky in the world1, Alberta® Premium, is proud to announce the return of its highly coveted Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye. The 2022 release of the award-winning* 100% Canadian rye whisky marks the third installment since its introduction to the U.S. in 2020, which is once again available for a limited time starting this month.

Crafted and distilled in Calgary, Alberta, Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye is made from 100% Canadian Prairie rye grains grown by local farmers and distilled with nutrient-dense, glacier fed spring water from the surrounding Rocky Mountains. The liquid is 100% pot distilled and aged in new white oak barrels. The resulting liquid is balanced with unique flavor nuances, including smooth vanilla, black currant, and spice.

"Our cask strength release has continued to capture the attention of whisky enthusiasts globally and is something we're delighted to bring back this year," said George Teichroeb, General Manager of Alberta Distillers. "For distillers like myself, cask strength whiskies are where we get to demonstrate our skill and craftsmanship, as the final product is completely unadulterated. This liquid is a product of that craftsmanship and our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class 100% rye whisky."

The Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye series has won numerous awards* including Double Gold at the 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions, Double Gold at the 2021 and 2022 SIP Awards, Best All Rye Whisky at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards and 1st Place Best Canadian Whisky at the 2021 International Whisky Competition, cementing itself as a leader in the rye whisky subcategory and highlighting superior craftsmanship.

Packaged in eye-catching, faceted glass bottles, Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye will be available in limited quantities in select U.S. markets beginning this month for an SRP of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle. Alberta Premium Cask Strength is best enjoyed neat with a drop of water, on the rocks, and features the following characteristics:

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye

Proof 63.5%

Taste: Exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla and a hint of chocolate balanced with the spiciness of rye and black currant

Finish: Smooth and lingering with the complexity of spice, warm vanilla and dark fruit

Earlier this year, the brand introduced its award-winning core expression, Alberta Premium to the U.S. market for the first time. Alberta Premium continues to set the standard for Canadian whiskies, showcasing exactly how great a true 100% Canadian rye whisky can be.

About Alberta Distillers

Founded in 1946, Alberta Distillers continually sets the gold standard for Canadian spirits, offering distinguished quality. Pure Rocky Mountain water and rich prairie grains—grown by farmers who have worked with us for decades—create the hearty foundation of the liquid we make. We're proud to be using only the finest ingredients. Those in the U.S. can now experience the bold flavor that can only be found in our award-winning products. Visit www.albertadistillers.com for more information.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

