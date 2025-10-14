Albertsons Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Up 6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos., Inc. (ACI) raised its adjusted income and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.19 per share on identical sales growth of 2.2 to 2.75 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share on identical sales growth of 2.0 to 2.75 percent.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on November 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2025.

Additionally, the company said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $750 million of shares of the Company's common stock and increased its board authorized share repurchase program from $2 billion to $2.75 billion, inclusive of this agreement.

