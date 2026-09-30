30.09.2026 23:53:32

Albertsons Companies Names Cody Perdue Interim CFO, Succeeding Sharon McCollam

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) announced that it has named Cody Perdue as the interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Perdue currently serves as Senior Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations and Risk Management and will continue to oversee those functions while serving in the interim role.

Perdue will succeed Sharon McCollam, who plans to retire as President and CFO. McCollam will remain as an advisor through February 27, 2027, to support a smooth transition, while the company searches for a permanent CFO.

Perdue joined Albertsons in 2013 and has held senior finance roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations and Risk Management, after previously working at Deloitte & Touche LLP. In the after hours on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.80 percent down at $11.70, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.26 percent lower.

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