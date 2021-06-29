Albertsons Companies Supplier Avanti Recalls Shrimp Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies (ACI) announced removal of certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce, in cooperation with supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd.'s recall. The shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The 16-ounce Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring with sauce was supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods and was available for purchase in California, New Mexico and Texas from the certain store banners: Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street and Albertsons Market.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring comes in a 16-ounce container and includes a 4-ounce container of cocktail sauce. The affected product has a best before date of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 and may have been purchased at one of the banners beginning in January 2021.

According to Albertsons, the Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings being recalled bear the UPC code 21130 12627. Products not bearing best before dates of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 are not affected by, or involved in, this recall.

Albertsons noted that to date there have not been any reports of Salmonella-related illness associated with Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings.

The FDA identified the potential contamination based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative.

Albertsons advised customers who have purchased this product to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.