Albertsons Q1 Profit Declines; Identical Sales Up 4.9%

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported first quarter net income of $417.2 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $484.2 million, or $0.84 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $545.7 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to $582.0 million, or $1.00 per share. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.32 billion from $1.42 billion, primarily due to fewer COVID-19 vaccinations and a decrease in gross margin rate compared to last year.

Net sales and other revenue was $24.1 billion compared to $23.3 billion, previous year. The company said the increase was driven by the 4.9% increase in identical sales, with retail price inflation across most categories, growth in pharmacy and increasing digital penetration contributing to the identical sales increase.

Vivek Sankaran, CEO, said: "We are mindful of the evolving economic backdrop, and their potential effects on consumer spending and our business. We also expect to see ongoing labor investment, broad inflationary cost increases and significant declines in COVID-19 vaccination and test kit revenue. These headwinds, however, are expected to be partially offset by the benefits of our productivity initiatives."

The company expects a continued decline in providing COVID-19 vaccinations and at-home test kits, resulting in an approximate $130 million headwind to adjusted EBITDA for the remaining three quarters of fiscal 2023.

