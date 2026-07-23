Albertsons Slashes FY26 Outlook; Shares Tumble 13.8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos., Inc. (ACI) slashed its adjusted income and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share on identical sales decline of 1.5 to 0.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.22 to $2.32 per share on identical sales growth of 0.0 to 1.0 percent.

The Company also announced ACI Edge, an operating structure realignment designed to accelerate execution, increase accountability and more effectively leverage its scale. As part of the realignment, the Company consolidated its 11 divisions into four regions and fully centralized center-store merchandising under a single enterprise team.

Separately, the company announced that Sharon McCollam, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer plans to retire later this year. McCollam will remain in her role until a successor is named. Thereafter, McCollam will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the fiscal year to ensure a seamless transition.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ACI is trading on the NYSE at $12.59, down $2.01 or 13.76 percent.

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