07.01.2026 13:55:54

Albertsons Trims FY25 Outlook As Q3 Sales Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos., Inc. (ACI) trimmed its adjusted income and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share on identical sales growth of 2.2 to 2.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.19 per share on identical sales growth of 2.2 to 2.75 percent.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $293.3 million or $0.55 per share, sharply lower than $400.6 million or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.72 per share, compared to $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales and other revenue for the quarter grew 1.9 percent to $19.12 billion from $18.77 billion in the same quarter last year. Identical sales increased 2.4 percent and Digital sales increased 21 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.68 per share on revenues of $19.17 billion for the quarter.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on February 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen