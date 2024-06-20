+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 12:33:29

Albion Development VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
Interim Management Statement

Introduction
I present Albion Development VCT PLC (the "Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024.

Performance and dividends
The Company's unaudited net asset value ("NAV”) on 31 March 2024 was £136.74 million or 91.24 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 2.54 pence per share (2.86%) since 31 December 2023.

After accounting for the dividend of 2.22 pence per share paid on 31 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 3 May 2024, the NAV is 89.02 pence per share.

On 12 March 2024, a NAV update was announced following terms being agreed to sell a company within its portfolio. On 24 April 2024, it was announced that KnowBe4 had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Egress Software Technologies, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Albion VCT’s Top Up Offers
A prospectus Top Up Offer of new Ordinary shares was launched on 15 December 2023 and launched to applications on 2 January 2024. The Board announced on 20 March 2024 that is had reached its £14.5 million limit under its offer for subscription and therefore had closed to further applications.

During the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/24:

DateNumber of shares issuedIssue price per shareNet invested £’000
22 March 202414,995,26993.41p – 94.38p13,729

Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024:

New investments£’000sActivity
Treefera1,272Data platform for forestry and nature-based assets
Total new investments1,272 


Further investments£’000sActivity
Tem Energy313Energy trading platform
NuvoAir Holdings308Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions
GX Molecular (T/A CS Genetics)202Develop single-cell sequencing solutions
InCrowd Sports120Developer of mobile apps for professional sports clubs
Total further investments943 

Top ten holdings (on 31 March 2024)

Portfolio CompanyCarrying value
£000s		% of net asset valueActivity
Quantexa22,28316.3Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
Egress Software Technologies14,41510.5Encrypted email & file transfer service provider
Proveca9,9077.2Reformulation of medicines for children
Oviva4,1783.1A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (MNT)
Radnor House School (TopCo)3,3382.4Independent school for children aged 2-18
Panaseer3,2582.4Provider of cyber security services
The Evewell Group2,6371.9Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility
Healios2,3611.7Provider of an online platform delivering family centric psychological care primarily to children and adolescents
Gravitee TopCo2,2841.7API management platform
The Street by Street Solar Programme2,2191.6Owner and operator of photovoltaic systems on domestic properties in the UK

A full breakdown of the Company’s portfolio can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

Share buy-backs
During the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, the Company did not buy back any shares as the Company was in a closed period to 19 April 2024.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end
After the period end, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/24:

DateNumber of shares issuedIssue price per shareNet invested £’000
16 April 2024390,03693.41p – 94.38p357

The Company also issued the following shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme:

DateNumber of shares issuedIssue price per shareNet invested £’000
31 May 2024591,58289.32p507

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

Ben Larkin, Chairman
20 June 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


