Albireo Energy Appoints Larry Wash as CEO

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albireo Energy, a leading independent provider of smart building systems and services, and a Huron Capital portfolio company, announced the appointment of Larry Wash as CEO, effective October 17, 2022. He succeeds Phil Rogers, who will take an expanded role with Huron Capital as an Operating Partner and transition to the Albireo Energy Board of Directors as chair.

Larry brings 25 years of experience building and scaling global services businesses as the CEO of KONE Americas, Global President of Trane Building Services and President of Xerox Services. He joins Albireo Energy from Current Capital Partners, an independent advisory and merchant banking firm, where he advised leading private equity firms on merger and acquisition and investment strategies while serving on the Boards of the firms and their portfolio companies. Larry will remain on the Boards of SLIPNOT, Vantage Elevator Systems and Sweeping Corporation of America.

James Mahoney, Managing Partner of Huron Capital said, "I'm delighted to announce Larry's appointment following our long-term succession planning and a rigorous selection process, and look forward to seeing him take the organization forward at a time when Albireo Energy as strong momentum. Larry brings an unrivaled combination of large corporate and middle market experience profitably growing and globally scaling services businesses, and a passion for developing people, serving customers and building sustainable businesses. I also want to pay tribute to the outstanding contribution of Phil Rogers, under whose leadership, Albireo Energy has delivered tremendous organic growth, completed and integrated 24 acquisitions, and built a people-first culture. I'm pleased to maximize Phil's experience across the Huron Capital portfolio."

Larry Wash said, "I am humbled and excited by this opportunity. Albireo Energy is an incredible company known for its smart building services and solutions, exceptional people, being a great place to work, and providing a differentiated customer experience. I look forward to continuing our vision of becoming the number one independent provider of smart building solutions and services throughout the world, invigorating our thought leadership industry position in smart buildings, advancing the strong ESG foundation, and investing in people and capability building to make the company even stronger."

Albireo Energy provides national building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission-critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com .

Huron Capital brings a people-first and thematic approach to private equity investing in secularly relevant and fragmented sectors of the North American services industry. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to candor, trust, accountability, and transparency in our relationships with management teams, investors, advisors, and employees. Founded in Detroit in 1999, we partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, empowering their companies to new levels of excellence. We provide resources to help companies grow by professionalizing operations, improving service offerings, executing M&A strategies, and accessing new markets. Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base. We fulfill our commitment to all stakeholders by employing a repeatable playbook to drive thoughtful value creation, showcased in over 250 acquisitions since the firm's inception.

