ALC Schools, LLC Names Mitch Bowling As CEO

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALC Schools, LLC ("ALC Schools"), a mission-driven provider of alternative transportation solutions to school districts in the United States, today announced that Mitch Bowling has been named as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bowling brings to ALC Schools an extensive background in senior leadership positions at scaled technology-enabled services companies with complex logistical frameworks.

ALC Schools is the pioneer of supplemental and alternative student transportation. First established in the early 2000's in Orange County, California, the company has grown to gain the trust of more than 415 school districts in 22 states. ALC School's mission is to give students with special transportation needs an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. The company has offices and operations centers strategically located in San Clemente, California, Colorado Springs, Colorado, St. George, Utah, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We are delighted that Mitch Bowling has joined ALC Schools to lead this outstanding company as its Chief Executive Officer. He brings to ALC Schools proven abilities in ensuring excellent service levels and exceeding customer expectations while leading and scaling tech-enabled businesses. We welcome Mitch aboard," said Dean Holland, Executive Chairman. Megan Carey, Chief Development Officer, added, "Mitch shares our deep passion for ALC School's mission. I am eager to work together with Mitch to better serve our customers and their students while accelerating ALC School's growth."

Mr. Bowling said, "I am excited to join the entrepreneurial and passionate team at ALC Schools, which has grown by addressing the transportation and safety concerns of school districts serving special needs children by applying leading technology solutions. Looking ahead, there are many opportunities to expand ALC School's role in helping districts serve their special needs student populations with dependable, efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions."

Prior to joining ALC Schools, Mr. Bowling served as the CEO of Sears Home Services, the largest national home services organization in the U.S from 2017 to 2020 and Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Education Group, the largest for-profit training and education company in the country from 2013 through 2017. Additionally, Mr. Bowling spent 16 years at Comcast, where he was responsible for leading both Xfinity Internet, the nation's largest residential high-speed internet business, as well as Xfinity Home, a leading home security and smart home platform. Mr. Bowling received a B.A. from Marshall University and also attended the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School.

ALC Schools is a pioneer and leader in alternative student transportation. ALC School's transportation solutions ease school districts' transportation challenges by providing an exceptional level of safety and consistency for their most vulnerable students. Each day, ALC Schools coordinates transportation for thousands of students across the country, including special needs, foster, displaced and out of district students. With field support offices nationwide, student monitoring and tracking teams and routing and optimization technology, ALC Schools provides student transportation solutions that meet and exceed state and district student transportation requirements. ALC School's technology solutions are driven by Red Rock Technology, LLC, a proprietary technology platform. In 2020, a private equity fund affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C. acquired ALC Schools. For more information on ALC Schools, LLC, please visit www.alcschools.com.

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and over 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

