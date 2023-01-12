Alchemy Pay Presents Fiat-Crypto Payments at POW'ER 2023 Hong Kong Summit

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat-crypto payment provider, Alchemy Pay, demonstrated its mainstream-friendly services to one of the year's first major industry events - POW'ER 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Summit. The Singapore-based company has taken its payment network infrastructure and pivoted to direct-to-customer services. Its highly versatile and customisable on & off-ramp (plugin or API) and NFT Checkout - suitable for Web3 platforms and token issuers of all sizes.

The POW'ER 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Summit is organised by MarsBit in Cyberport Hong Kong. The event took place on January 9 and 10 and brought together leaders and innovators in the Web3 space to discuss developments and trends in the industry.

The Alchemy Pay team had presence throughout the event with a booth. Vincent Cheng, Community Lead and APAC Growth at Alchemy Pay, explained how fiat-crypto gateway payments are made possible in a presentation entitled, The Way to Web3: Fiat-Crypto Payments. Unlike using an exchange, Alchemy Pay's ramp services enable a very direct way to make crypto purchases using fiat payment methods, while allowing users to custody their own crypto once purchased - a key feature of the decentralised Web3 movement.

Cheng commented: "We are delighted that the uptake for our on & off ramp services has been so high. Over the past 6 months, our team has worked tirelessly to add regional payment methods so that we now occupy a unique area of the market. By working hand in hand with developers, the integrations of our gateway services have been smooth, regardless of the scale of the project. By targeting platforms of all sizes, we expect 2023 to bring a significant increase in market share."

Alchemy Pay On & Off Ramp

After years providing business-to-business fiat-crypto gateway services, Alchemy Pay's ramp is serving users on crypto platforms and dApps across multiple sectors. Alchemy Pay now boasts 300+ fiat payment channels worldwide.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay's strength in Southeast Asia and Latin America is clear. Its support for countless regional mobile wallets has paid off in regions that are now seeing the highest adoption rates of anywhere in the world.

Peerless Access to 'Hidden' Emerging Markets

Alchemy Pay's Ramp Solution supports Mastercard and Visa in 173 countries, and furthermore supports particularly high utility in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Across the world, mobile wallets are emerging as many people's preferred payment method.

Being based in Singapore, Alchemy Pay has witnessed the explosion in popularity of APMs and ensures that users are able to purchase crypto using them. As well as Mastercard, Visa and Apple Pay, the ramp supports crypto payments with Binance Pay (70M+ users); domestic transfers throughout emerging markets, and popular e-wallets around the world. Alchemy Pay supports SEPA in EU and UK; e-wallets such as GCash in the Philippines (60M users); OVO (92M users) & Dana (115M users) in Indonesia; Kakao Pay (NFT Checkout only) in Korea (36.5M users) MoMo in Vietnam (23M users); Paynow in Singapore (4.9M users); Pix in Brazil (116M users), as well as domestic transfers in Peru, Chile, Colombia.

Alchemy Pay's founding team's experience in the traditional finance and fintech payments space has given an advantage where competitors have struggled. In recent months, it has formed partnerships with networks like, for example, Polygon, Avalanche, Algorand, and Arbitrum.

