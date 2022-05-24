Alcineo Deploys Verimatrix Threat Defense Technology To Protect SoftPOS Terminal Solutions for Banks, Payment Providers

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its Verimatrix Code Shield was deployed by La Ciotat, France-based Alcineo to protect its best-in-class SoftPOS solutions that are used by banks and payment solutions providers to offer Tap on Phone payments from any contactless card or mobile wallet.

As part of Verimatrix’s threat defense offerings, Verimatrix Code Shield plays a pivotal role in progressing the certification process for Alcineo’s SoftPOS SDK, that serves transporation for fare inspection and ticket selling or retail for queue boosting. This SDK also facilitates charity donation and combines contactless payment and digital vouchers acceptance at restaurants. Verimatrix Code Shield works with Alcineo’s solutions that currently hold international payment scheme certifications such as Visa and Mastercard. Domestic payment networks are also supported.

"Allowing payment solution innovators such as Alcineo to focus on their core business, Verimatrix Code Shield plays a dual role, protecting their solutions from cybercriminals while also freeing up company resources for other needs,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We’re pleased to announce Alcineo as one of the latest organizations to turn to Verimatrix threat defense technologies to ensure the highest levels of protection for SoftPOS solutions.”

Verimatrix Code Shield provides turn-key, automated security technologies that are used by many of the globe’s most discerning organizations to meet the toughest standards throughout the financial services industry. It requires no code changes and integrates in a cost-effective, speedy manner that’s consistently appreciated by developers. Protections against reverse engineering and tampering, as well as unmatched jailbreak and root detection, code obfuscation and environmental checks can be implemented with ease.

"With system security and data protection among our company’s top priorities, Alcineo is pleased to work closely with a security leader such as Verimatrix that demonstrates its expertise in our particular sector and arms us with time-tested technologies that help address accreditation requirements that are crucial to our business,” said Arnaud Coria, CEO at Alcineo. "Our Tap on Phone solutions demand the toughest protections that create trust among our vast ecosystem of customers and their users.”

About Alcineo

Founded in 2007, Alcineo focuses its expertise in the development of embedded software implementing payment and security solutions. Our Company’s mission is to provide scalable, reliable and secure payment solutions for our customers. Thanks to our high level of expertise, we help the payment industry to face multiple challenges in producing the next generation payment systems that meet the demanding requirements of Card Schemes or PCI Security Standards Council.

Visit www.alcineo.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

