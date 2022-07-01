Alcoa Announces Partial Curtailment at Warrick Smelter in Indiana

Alcoa Corporation announced today that it will begin the process to immediately curtail one of three operating smelting lines at its Warrick Operations facility in Indiana due to operational challenges.

Each of the three smelting lines at Warrick have approximately 54,000 metric tons per year (mtpy) of annual capacity. The one potline is expected to be fully curtailed by the end of the day on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Alcoa Warrick Operations has a total nameplate capacity of 269,000 mtpy across five potlines, including the three operating potlines with 161,000 mtpy of capacity.

"Our teams will be focused on ensuring that we bring down this capacity safely while protecting production at the two other operating lines,” said John Slaven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

