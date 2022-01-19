19.01.2022 22:16:00

Alcoa Corp. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$392 million, or -$2.11 per share. This compares with -$4 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $3.34 billion from $2.39 billion last year.

Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$392 Mln. vs. -$4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.11 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q4): $3.34 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.

