28.07.2022 17:00:00
Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.
