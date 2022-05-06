Alcoa Executives to Participate in Conference Hosted by Bank of America

Alcoa Corporation announced today that Roy C. Harvey, President and CEO, and William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The question and answer session will follow introductory comments regarding the Company's outlook in the current market and other matters.

A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings, will be available on the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

A transcript and audio replay will also be available after the session on the "Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005007/en/