Alcoa Receives Additional Recognition for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum, has been recognized as the top aluminum industry performer in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, a comprehensive guide that provides in-depth analysis on environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG).

The Sustainability Yearbook, published by S&P Global, uses the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which also informs other ESG-related assessments, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). In 2019, Alcoa was named the Aluminum Industry Leader in the DJSI.

"Our strong reputation as a sustainable and responsible operator in the mining and metals industry is a key differentiator in our future success and aligns with our strategic priority to advance sustainably,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. "We are proud of this most recent ranking, which reflects the day-to-day work our employees do across the globe in accordance with our Company’s values to act with integrity, operate with excellence and care for people.”

The Sustainability Yearbook has been published annually since 2004, and this year’s edition ranked more than 4,700 companies across 61 industries. Alcoa is the only aluminum industry participant awarded a gold classification in the publication’s rating system. Alcoa is also recognized as the overall industry mover. In order to be listed, companies must be within the top 15 percent of their industry and must achieve a score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

In addition to this latest recognition, Fortune Magazine recently ranked Alcoa as one of the "World’s Most Admired Companies,” a listing that is based on a survey of more than 3,500 executives, analysts and directors. Alcoa ranked in the top 100 in the magazine’s listing, which highlighted several key attributes, including innovation, social responsibility, people management and quality of management. The ranking follows one in December of 2019 from Newsweek, which named Alcoa as one of the "Most Responsible Companies” in its inaugural evaluation of 2,000 publicly traded companies.

Also, for the second consecutive year, Alcoa has been included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the Company’s efforts to attract, retain and advance qualified women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Alcoa is one of 325 companies included in the list, which spans 50 global industries headquartered across 42 countries and regions.

In addition to these external listings, many of Alcoa’s global operating locations across the aluminum value chain are certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard, and the Company is also a member of the International Council of Metals and Mining.

