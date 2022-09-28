|
28.09.2022 14:30:00
Alcoa Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 19, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.
|Conference Call Information
|
Time:
|
Wednesday, October 19, 2022: 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. EDT
|
|
Hosts:
|
Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Call:
|
+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)
|
+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)
|
Conference ID: 1673916
|
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
|
|Webcast:
|Go to the "Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides.
|
|Replay Information:
|
A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on October 19 until October 26, 2022.
|
+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)
|
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
|
Replay Access Code: 2614734
|
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
|
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005051/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alcoa Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.09.22
|What’s Happening With Alcoa Stock? (Forbes)
|
15.09.22
|Why Arconic Stock Is Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
14.09.22
|Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Alcoa Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alcoa Corp
|36,04
|-1,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street-Handel schließt freundlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.