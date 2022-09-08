Alcoa’s Poços de Caldas location in Brazil Earns Certification from Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that it has received certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for its Poços de Caldas operations in Brazil.

All of the Company’s operating locations in Brazil are now ASI certified, which brings the global number of Alcoa sites that have earned ASI’s Performance Standard certification to 17.

Founded in 1965, the Poços de Caldas site was Alcoa’s first venture in Brazil. It includes a bauxite mine, alumina refinery, and aluminum casthouse, all of which passed the required assessments to earn ASI’s certification to the Performance Standard.

In addition, the Poços de Caldas location is the company’s sole producer of aluminum powder that can be used in a variety of industrial applications.

"This certification marks an important milestone in our efforts to ensure that all of our Brazilian operations adhere to the highest sustainability standards,” said Otavio Carvalheira, Alcoa’s President of Brazil and Vice President of Operations. "It demonstrates our commitment to our stakeholders that we always strive to operate safely, with protection of the environment and respect for people, and to produce products that will create a more sustainable future.”

The ASI Certification program is the most comprehensive in the aluminum industry, applicable to both upstream producers and downstream manufacturers. Its rigorous standards were developed in consultation with multiple stakeholders, and they cover material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues affecting the entire aluminum value chain, such as greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, and human rights.

"ASI warmly congratulates Alcoa on achieving Performance Standard Certification at its Poços de Caldas operations,” said Fiona Solomon, ASI’s Chief Executive Officer. "Sustainability is an ongoing journey that constantly challenges companies to improve and adapt.”

The location is also currently progressing on implementing press filtration for bauxite residue, an improvement first implemented in Western Australia that saves water and reduces land requirements for bauxite residue.

Alcoa Corporation’s global headquarters also recently earned ASI certification to the Performance Standard. The Company has the capability to sell ASI-certified bauxite, alumina, and aluminum globally due to locations being certified to both the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody (CoC) standards.

Alcoa’s ongoing membership and participation in ASI’s certification programs aligns with Alcoa’s core sustainability objectives – sharing value with host communities, improving the Company’s environmental footprint, and enhancing the value of its products through differentiation.

