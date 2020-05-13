Alcoholic Drinks Industry and COVID-19 Impact Assessment 2020 - Adaptability, Pragmatism, and Creatively Tapping Into Digital Realms Will Soften the Inevitable Blow

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of Coronavirus on Alcoholic Drinks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With COVID-19 developing into an unprecedented and multilayered crisis of historical magnitude, the alcoholic drinks industry will not escape the ripple effects that will reshape social norms and attitudes, macroeconomic fundamentals and drinking rituals and occasions.



Nevertheless, and while the impact will be profound and usher in a generational paradigm shift, adaptability, pragmatism and creatively tapping into digital realms will soften the inevitable blow. What does the future hold?



The Impact of Coronavirus on Alcoholic Drinks global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.



It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Economic Outlook

Industry Impact

Geographic Impact

Corporate Response

Conclusion

