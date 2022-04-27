Alcon Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Alcon Inc. (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the approval of all proposed resolutions at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As a result of the continuing tense situation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Alcon previously directed shareholders to send their voting instructions to the independent representative, Hartmann Dreyer Attorneys-at-Law.

A total of 339,496,103 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each, representing an aggregate nominal value of CHF 13,579,844.10 and 69.05% of the shares entitled to vote, are represented at today's Annual General Meeting, all of them being represented by Hartmann Dreyer, attorneys-at-law, Alcon’s independent representative.

The Alcon shareholders voted for all proposals at the AGM, including the election of Dr. Raquel C. Bono to the Board. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Bono to Alcon’s Board,” said F. Michael Ball, the Chair of the Board of Directors. "Dr. Bono brings a strong record of leadership in the healthcare industry, government relations and regulatory public policy that will add greatly to the expertise of our Board.” Dr. Bono is a board-certified trauma surgeon and retired Vice Admiral, US Navy Medical Corps, as well as the first Asian-American woman promoted to Vice Admiral.

Shareholders also re-elected F. Michael Ball as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board who stood for re-election, namely Lynn Bleil, Arthur Cummings, David Endicott, Thomas Glanzmann, D. Keith Grossman, Scott Maw, Karen May, Ines Pöschel and Dieter Spälti, for a term of one year. In addition, shareholders re-elected Thomas Glanzmann, Karen May and Ines Pöschel, and elected Scott Maw, to form the Compensation Committee for a period of one year. The Board today also designated Karen May as the Chair of the Compensation Committee with her re-election. Discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee for the 2021 financial year.

In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office ending at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the Executive Committee for 2023. Shareholders also accepted the 2021 Compensation Report, in a non-binding, consultative vote.

"I want to thank our shareholders for their high level of engagement and participation in our Annual General Meeting, and for their continued trust in our ability to lead the world in helping people See Brilliantly,” said F. Michael Ball.

Alcon shareholders approved the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2021.

Shareholders also approved that a gross dividend of CHF 0.20 per dividend-bearing share be declared, and that, after appropriation of the proposed dividend, the remaining amount of available earnings be carried forward.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers SA, Geneva, was re-elected as statutory auditors for the 2022 financial year. Hartmann Dreyer Attorneys-at-Law was also re-elected as the independent representative for a term of one year extending until the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Minutes of the meeting are available on Alcon’s Investor Relations website.

Alcon will announce its first quarter 2022 earnings on May 10 after the close of the US markets, with an investor call scheduled for May 11.

