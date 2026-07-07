Alcon, RxSight Collaborate To Develop Adjustable PCIOLs; RxSight To Get Up To $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Eye-care company Alcon, Inc. (ALC) and RxSight, Inc. (RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company, announced late Monday that they have entered into a non-exclusive collaboration to jointly develop adjustable presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses or PCIOLs.

As part of the agreement, RxSight will receive a $60 million upfront payment to begin development and could receive up to $140 million in additional payments as development and regulatory milestones are met.

Under the collaboration, RxSight's post-operative light-adjustable technology will be combined with Alcon's PCIOL optical designs to create a co-developed technology that enables surgeons to examine cataracts in fine detail in patients who choose a PCIOL.

Alcon will lead global commercialization while RxSight will take charge of development and manufacturing and receive royalties on net sales.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares for Alcon were trading 0.13 percent higher at $68.42, while RxSight shares were losing 1.79 percent on the Nasdaq overnight, extending the 0.18 percent drop on Monday's regular trading.