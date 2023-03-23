Alcon’s "The Lens” Interactive Compliance Training Experience Receives Coveted Anthem Award

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that its interactive compliance training video experience, The Lens, has been named Best Special Workforce Initiative: Health in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Award winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

The interactive compliance experience was developed by Alcon’s Legal and Compliance team along with Labyrinth Training – an innovative company that combines first rate storytelling with award-winning interactive design to bring corporate policies to life.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Anthem Awards for our company-wide compliance training program, The Lens,” said Royce Bedward, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Alcon. "Thanks to the collaboration between Alcon’s Legal and Compliance team and our vendor, Labyrinth Training, we were able to create an informative, rich, policy-driven learning experience that we hope sets a new standard for engaging associates on the importance of our compliance culture.”

The Lens is comprised of five interactive episodes, during which Alcon’s users across the world are called on to make decisions that would impact the narrative experience of Martin and Andrea, two Alcon salespeople, as they navigate hypothetical situations with healthcare professionals. Covering policy topics from anti-bribery to anti-trust concerns, the training was successfully launched globally in 17 languages and completed by 81% of Alcon associates within just the first 60 days.

"We’re incredibly proud of The Lens series, and being honored by The Anthem Awards is a testament to its impact. Partnering with the Alcon team was a wonderful experience, and we appreciate the creative spark they brought to the project!” said Labyrinth Training Co-Founder Peter Grossman.

Labyrinth Training Co-Founder Scott Petts continues, "An engaged, attentive audience is an audience that’s ready to learn. The lessons conveyed in The Lens are central to everything Alcon does, so we set out to create something meaningful. The animated, interactive five-part series takes people on a memorable journey, so they’re entertained while they’re learning.”

This year, The Anthem Awards received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. The Anthem Award winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, a 3,000-person organization of intellectually diverse leaders across various industries. Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards were celebrated at the Winners Celebration held on February 27 in New York City.

The Anthem Award comes on the heels of an array of acknowledgments Alcon recently received, including Jeannette Bankes, President and General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise, receiving the Ophthalmic World Leaders Visionary Leader Award; the Alcon Foundation’s recognition as Outstanding Philanthropic Entity for 2022 at the Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon; the Alcon Experience Academy (AEA) receiving a silver medal in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training by the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards; Alcon being named as Honorable Mention recipient of the Ragan Communications Corporate Social Responsibility & Diversity Awards in the Training category; as well as Top Employer 2022 certification: Europe; and, Top Employer 2022 certification: Alcon Switzerland, Alcon France, Alcon Poland, Alcon Germany, Alcon Spain and Alcon Portugal, among others.

Learn more about the recognition and The Lens by visiting anthemawards.com.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

