Alcovit Fights Hangovers With Vitamins, Minerals, and Lava - Yes, Lava

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit has the potential to change worldwide drinking habits. This dynamic supplement contains its fair share of vitamins, nutrients, and mineral silicate. And yes, the silicate originates in volcanic rock, but don't worry, the only thing that's getting burned in your body is the alcohol. Studies conclude that Alcovit, when consumed with a 250 ml glass of water, reduces the recovery time and symptoms of the average hangover. As the U.S. market anticipates Alcovit's impending launch, here's a bit of background into what makes Alcovit different from your usual homegrown katzenjammer cure.

Created by Drs. Reinhard Nickchen and Klaus Juelicher, these two scientists bring over six decades of combined experience to the pharmaceutical industry. With the formation of their company, Biotake GmbH, Nickchen and Juelicher joined forces like Crockett and Tubbs, Simon and Garfunkel, Lewis and Clark, or Batman and… Batman! Together, these two men teamed up to take down a common malady that's plagued everyone who's ever had a few too many the night before. After 25 years of hard work and even harder partying - their product hit the European and Australian markets.

Ultimately, Alcovit's scientific credentials allowed the supplement to reach consumers in Europe, Asia, and now the Americas. Certified by the European Union as a Class IIa medical device, Biotake's manufacturing process adheres to stringent international guidelines. As a result, Alcovit displays accurate labeling, meets high-performance standards, and undergoes strict audits. Among other classifications, Alcovit is also registered with Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, allowing it to be freely distributed and sold down under.

So, what makes Alcovit so special? Well, it's the variety of nutrients mixed within its singular package. With Alcovit, there are no artificial ingredients. Everything is natural: from the taste (a satisfyingly tangy lime flavor), to the green coloring (thanks to chlorophyll), to the vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, C, D3, E, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, plus some kudzu for good behavior). There's an entire alphabet of nutritious value crammed into each individual, 20-calorie package. Perhaps the most important piece in the Alcovit puzzle, however, is the inclusion of 8 grams of mineral silicate.

Once Alcovit is consumed, the mineral silicate travels down the esophagus. In the stomach and small intestine, the silicate binds to any nearby alcohol molecule that hasn't yet been metabolized by the liver. Once bound to the silicate, the diminished compound exits the body through the digestive tract. As a result, Alcovit lowers the body's overall blood alcohol content. It's not going to magically make anyone completely sober, but it does promise to minimize the side effects of over-imbibing.

So, next time you find yourself in an incoherent state while visiting Australia, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, or Sweden - look for the package labeled Alcovit. Better yet, coincide your next bender with the supplement's upcoming release in the U.S. Before turning green, try going green with Alcovit.

SOURCES

Alcovit.me

http://www.biotake.de

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3326593/

Please direct inquiries to:

Peter Maslan

(954) 969-4967

259870@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcovit-fights-hangovers-with-vitamins-minerals-and-lava---yes-lava-301180371.html

SOURCE Alcovit