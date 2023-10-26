ALDI Decks the Halls with Over 350 Curated Food Items for Holiday Hosting

Come for the eats—stay for the limited-time holiday gifts and décor

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dust off your holiday wish lists because ALDI is ringing in the season with the introduction of over 350 festive food offerings – from gourmet cheeses and charcuterie to snacks, wine and beyond – rolling out through the rest of the year.

And there's even more to unwrap: the ALDI holiday food selection is larger than ever before, including over 70 new items with the majority priced under $10. These thoughtfully selected, budget-friendly offerings allow shoppers to cherish moments with loved ones and focus on what truly matters most this holiday season.

Holiday Food Lineup

New and returning offerings include:

Cheese: Savor 75+ specialty cheeses including new offerings like the Specially Selected Tete De Moine Rosettes and Specially Selected Burrata, with most items under $5 .

Savor 75+ specialty cheeses including new offerings like the Specially Selected Tete De Moine Rosettes and Specially Selected Burrata, with most items under . Charcuterie (and more!): Craft a crave-worthy holiday spread with over 50 charcuterie delights, all under $10 . From artisan crackers to zesty onion chutneys, and Italian classics like prosciutto and pancetta, holiday parties are about to get a whole lot tastier.

Craft a crave-worthy holiday spread with over 50 charcuterie delights, all under . From artisan crackers to zesty onion chutneys, and Italian classics like prosciutto and pancetta, holiday parties are about to get a whole lot tastier. Meat and Seafood: For the main course, ALDI is expanding its meat and seafood offerings this season with a variety of new products, like Pork Sirloin Roast and Stuffed Salmon, so every holiday table spread can feature the highest quality entrée at an affordable price.

For the main course, ALDI is expanding its meat and seafood offerings this season with a variety of new products, like Pork Sirloin Roast and Stuffed Salmon, so every holiday table spread can feature the highest quality entrée at an affordable price. Holiday Snacks: ALDI offers 120+ options (all priced under $10 ) with 40+ new treats including a three-pack of Choceur Hot Cocoa Bombs for $5.99 and Choceur Hot Cocoa Melting Chocolate Snowmen for $2.49 .

ALDI offers 120+ options (all priced under ) with 40+ new treats including a three-pack of Choceur Hot Cocoa Bombs for and Choceur Hot Cocoa Melting Chocolate Snowmen for . Wine: Shoppers can enjoy eight new seasonal sips, as low as $6.99 , including Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel and Intermingle Pinot Noir. Not to mention, ALDI recently launched the first-ever Specially Selected Wine Collection including ten premium bottles sourced from distinctive regions around the world, with most items available under $10 .

ALDI alcohol is not sold in all U.S. stores due to state and local laws.

"The holidays should be spent with friends and family, not scouring grocery shelves for better prices," said Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying. "ALDI is the destination for holiday entertaining – shoppers can relax this season knowing our stores are serving up a wide selection of premium products, always at low prices."

ALDI Finds

In addition to these offerings, each week ALDI will release a limited-time selection of gifts, clothing, home décor and more within the ALDI Finds aisle. Shoppers will have plenty of products to choose from to create a memorable holiday experience including the beloved Advent Calendars, priced from $1.49-$59.99, with new options and returning favorites like the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar and Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar. ALDI fans can also get their hands on the sparkly Serra Ladies Front Knot Dress ($12.99) that went viral in 2022 or home décor like Holiday Sherpa Pillows.

A selection of holiday food offerings and ALDI Finds are available now, and more will continue to roll out through the rest of the holiday season. Products are available in ALDI stores* as well as via curbside and delivery**. Check out the full lineup on aldi.us and to learn more, follow @aldiusa on Instagram, and TikTok and @aldi.usa on Facebook.

*ALDI alcohol is not sold in all U.S. stores due to state and local laws.

**Online alcohol delivery available where permitted by state and local laws.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For six years running, ALDI has been recognized as No. 1 in price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

