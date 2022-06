Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar is back - with a spring in his step

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Lookalike cake that survived high court drama with Marks & Spencer’s Colin sidesteps royal jubileeThe legal battle between Colin the Caterpillar and the lookalike cake critter Cuthbert was one of the big celebrity courtroom dramas of the pre-Wagatha Christie era and it was feared the row would lead to Cuthbert being banished from Aldi’s shelves for ever.But the cheeky moon-faced larva is back, with even more attitude than before, with Aldi announcing that Cuthbert cakes would go back on sale in its stores from Monday. Continue reading...