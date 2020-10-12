Alec Baldwin Backs New Invisi Smart Mask, Cutting Edge Technology, Endorsed By Clinical Test And Scientist That Kills 99.99% Of SARS CoV-2 Germs

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alec Baldwin may be the funniest character on popular SNL, but when it comes to his 5 kids, his brothers and his family, he is very serious. Alec and his brother Daniel Baldwin have done their homework and they have jointly decided to share the lifesaving Invisi Smart Mask & Shield with the world.

During a Pandemic it is important to STAY SAFE and be able to LIVE LIFE. Invisi Smart is an engineered next-generation solution that kills 99.99% of SARS CoV-2 germs. It provides your loved ones, people, healthcare professionals, athletes and businesses with long-lasting invisible protection. Invisi Smart technology is verified by robust laboratory and clinical evidence, and comes as a Mask, Shield Spray, Seat Covers, and Sanitizer. It is important to note that Invisi Smart is a long-lasting product that doesn't use carcinogens.

Invisi Smart Technologies has been proven to destroy the COVID-19 spike virus by the University of Cambridge. "We found that the products are active and effectively inhibited infection by an enveloped VIRUS-bearing SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein on its surface, with a viral core and genome based on lentivirus," said Ravindra K. Gupta, Professor of Clinical Microbiology, University of Cambridge, UK.

When asked why he got involved, Alec said, "I have a wife and 5 kids that I love very much, I have a family, brothers, friends and I don't want another person to die from this pandemic."

Unfortunately, sometimes celebrities only have access to the best products, but this is something the world needs. It is for moms, athletes, employees, and all people. We all want to get back to some form of normalcy in our daily lives, Invisi Smart allows us to do that with comfort.

When asked how he found the right Mask, Alec credits his brother Daniel Baldwin. Daniel spent days searching the internet looking for a solution for safety. He found dozens, but none had these scientific qualities and had been clinically tested to prove their effectiveness. When Daniel came across Invisi Smart mask and CEO Saba Yussouf, he immediately read everything he could find and had to find this mask. It is now on the market at shop.invisismart.com.

Invisi Smart has a reusable Mask and a Spray Shield. Invisi Smart Mask is both adjustable and comfortable. It combines cutting edge technology with FDA approved face masks. It comes in a specially sealed package for safety, and has no competitive mask with these elevated qualities. The Mask is coated with the Invisi Smart Shield technology to help protect against viruses and bacteria for up to 5 or the option 30 days.

"COVID-19 respects no geographic, demographic or ideological boundaries, and unfortunately it shows no signs of going away any time soon," said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, M.D. "But there are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. For starters, we urge everyone to #MaskUp!"

"As a businesswoman in STEM, I committed to shielding the health of my customers and keeping families safe during the pandemic," said Saba Yussouf, CEO, Invisi Smart Technologies.

Many people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms, but can still spread the deadly virus through air contamination and droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking seriously lowers COVID-19 cases. As we try to get back to some semblance of normal life, with re-opening restaurants, businesses, offices, back-to-school season, and everyday life, public knowledge of proper masking technique is now more important than ever.

To ensure safety, make Invisi Smart Mask part of your daily wardrobe and regular routine. By wearing an Invisi Smart Mask, practicing physical distancing, and regularly washing our hands, we can all prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LMarilyn Crawford, CEO, Windsor Primetime LLC, had a factory worker, teacher, office employee, a professional athlete, a restaurant waitress, construction worker, and a trash collector wear it for a week. The results were overwhelmingly a consensus, that Invisi Smart:

Provides a feeling of safety

Easiest to breath with

Was the most comfortable because of adjustable ear straps

The fact that they felt it was safest because of the solutions and technology was very important to know, because you have so many mask choices. I would even wear the Invisi Smart Mask under my other mask for safety.

"In these dangerous and uncertain times, it is important to be safe, feel safe, and know scientifically you are safe. We have too much to lose, our families live and our lives are at stake," said Crawford. Shop.invisismart.com

About Invisi Smart

Invisi Smart is a cutting-edge technology proven to kill the COVID-19 virus, offering a wide range of commercial and household products to ensure you're protected throughout the day. For more information about Invisi Smart contact social@invisismart.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRQ7RGvAUY0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310602/Invisi_Smart_Logo.jpg