Alector Signs Global License Deal With Genentech For AL050

(RTTNews) - Alector Inc. (ALEC), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Genentech for its AL050 program.

The company will receive a $100 million upfront payment.

The company said it is also eligible to receive up to $1.17 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

The company will also receive tiered royalties on net sales.

The company said the partnership extends its cash runway into 2029 and will support the development of its wholly owned pipeline.

Genentech will receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize AL050, an investigational brain-penetrant glucocerebrosidase or GCase, enzyme replacement therapy.

The company said that Genentech will be responsible for development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization across all indications.

AL050 combines an engineered GCase enzyme with the company's proprietary Alector Brain Carrier or ABC technology, which is designed to transport therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier.

The therapy is being developed to address GCase deficiency associated with neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease, particularly in patients with GBA1 mutations.

In the pre-market trading, Alector is 20.44% higher at $2.1800 on the Nasdaq.