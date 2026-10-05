Alector Aktie

Alector für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PCBM / ISIN: US0144421072

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05.10.2026 17:33:51

Alector Stock Rises 26% After Genentech Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is up 25.69 percent, gaining $0.4650 to $2.2750 on Monday. The move comes after the biotechnology company entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, granting worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Alector's AL050 program, an engineered glucocerebrosidase enzyme replacement therapy designed to address GCase deficiency linked to neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease.

Alector is currently trading at $2.2750, up from the previous close of $1.8100 after opening at $2.7300 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.0500 and $2.7300 during the session, with trading volume at 69.65 million shares versus average volume of 1.17 million.

Alector said the therapy is intended to break down lipids that accumulate in brain cells when GCase activity is deficient, with the goal of slowing neurodegeneration.

Shares have traded between $1.09 and $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

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