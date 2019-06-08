08.06.2019 19:09:00

Alectra employees cycle in the Ride to Conquer Cancer because 'cancer won't cure itself'

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2019 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, Alectra is participating in the annual Enbridge® Ride to Conquer Cancer® this weekend, cycling over 200 kilometres from Toronto to Niagara Falls. Together, 25 riders have raised over $77,000 for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Alectra cheer station along the Ride to Conquer Cancer route (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

Since 2017, Alectra has raised over $330,000 for cancer research.

The company supports the Ride to Conquer Cancer by encouraging its employees to participate as a rider, help fundraise, or support riders from road-side cheer station in Mississauga.

Funds raised through the Ride to Conquer Cancer support personalized cancer medicine research, treatment advances, education and new standards of care at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Earlier this year, Alectra was designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada for its philanthropic work through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program and its commitment to employee volunteerism.

To find out more information about the AlectraCARES Community Support Program visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions. Learn more about Alectra at alectrautilities.com.

