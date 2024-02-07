|
07.02.2024 10:00:00
Aleksi Lehtonen, new CEO of Aktia, will assume his duties on 1 June 2024
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
7.2.2024 at 11.00 am
Aleksi Lehtonen will start in his position as CEO of Aktia on 1 June 2024.
"We are pleased that Aleksi Lehtonen will assume his duties as CEO of Aktia in June. His personality and expertise will contribute to Aktia's strategic objective of becoming the leading wealth manager bank, with customers and employees at its core. Under the leadership of Juha Hammarén, Aktia has continued its strategic development and Juha Hammarén will ensure a smooth transition together with Aleksi Lehtonen. On behalf of the board, I already at this point wish to thank Juha Hammarén for his important contributions and dedication to Aktia”, said Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board.
Aleksi Lehtonen was appointed CEO of Aktia in June 2023.
Aktia Bank Plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Aktia, tel. 050 056 2945
Mia Smeds, Director of Communications at Aktia, tel. +358 44 546 0379, mia.smeds(a)aktia.fi
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 13.3 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com
