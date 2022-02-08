Aleph Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment from Snap

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Group, Inc, ("Aleph") a global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, today announced that Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has made a minority investment in the Company to support Aleph's global educational efforts in pursuit of its mission to power the digital ecosystem in emerging countries to unlock and drive economic growth. This investment will support Aleph's digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries, creating new digital jobs in underserved markets.

In an increasingly interconnected world where mobile technology and internet access have become a great social equalizer, the skills of the past are being replaced by new technologies. To survive and thrive in the labor market of the future, digital skills will become a necessity and those with greater digital skills will hold the key to success. Aleph is paving that highway with educational tools and content for parts of the world that have yet to harness the full power of digitalization. With the support of strategic partners like Snap, Aleph will create a proprietary educational tech platform that will help train the next generation of digital experts worldwide.

"At Aleph, we believe that the power of digital media to drive economic growth should be experienced equally - everywhere around the globe. That is why we are committed to educating, training and certifying digital professionals in the nations in which we operate," said Gastón Taratuta, Aleph Group Founder and CEO. "We could not be more proud to have another one of our leading digital partners, Snap, make a strategic investment in Aleph to support our educational efforts, further validating our mission."

"Aleph is an integral partner to Snap, having helped us localize our presence in market to advertisers, build proprietary technology to drive better ad performance on Snap and expand our reach to drive monetization in key regions across Latin America, EMEA, & APAC," said Alexander Dao, Managing Director of Global Business Expansion at Snap Inc. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Aleph to support these important educational programs across their robust geographical footprint."

Aleph is an exclusive advertising partner to Snap in 39 markets across Europe, Africa and Latin America in addition to India, where Aleph and Snap recently announced a sales partnership. Through this partnership, Aleph drives Snap's ad monetization in regions where Snap does not have a local presence, allowing them to engage advertisers in these regions through local dedicated teams and full operational support.

The strategic investment closed in December 2021 and financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT ALEPH GROUP, INC

Aleph Group, Inc is a leading global enabler of digital advertising, serving as a crucial link at the core of the global digital ecosystem by connecting the largest digital platforms with thousands of advertisers and billions of consumers in emerging and underserved countries.

We have commercial and, in many cases, exclusive agreements with over 25 of the leading digital platforms, including: Twitter, Meta, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Spotify and Twitch. Through these relationships, we provide digital platforms with a sustainable and scalable way to monetize their advertising inventory in emerging countries at little additional cost and complexity. We combine these relationships with an extensive global footprint and an end-to-end digital advertising solution that enables advertisers in 77 countries to reach close to 3 billion consumers and maximize their digital advertising potential.

For more information please visit: www.alephholding.com or contactus@alephholding.com .

ABOUT SNAP INC.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com .

