Alerian Launches Dividend Index Suite

DALLAS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian, an independent information services company, announced today the launch of the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW) and the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Dividend Index (AMDW). The addition of AEDW and AMDW to the Alerian index suite will serve an investor base focused on dividend strategy and income generation within the midstream energy infrastructure space, with potential for enhanced performance and risk-adjusted returns.

"We are seeing growing demand across the investment community for more sophisticated midstream indexes. Leveraging our deep energy infrastructure research and data rigor, the dividend-weighted index suite is a natural continuation of our commitment to innovation," said David LaValle, CEO at Alerian. "We are excited to offer industry stakeholders these new indexes as we believe they serve as a useful benchmarking tool that aims to provide access to a strategy that delivers long-term returns and yield," noted LaValle.

The new dividend-weighted index suite provides market participants with two fundamentally- weighted indexes based on the liquid, dividend-paying portion of the North American energy infrastructure universe. Both AEDW and AMDW are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Quarterly rebalancing occurs in January, April, July, and October.

The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW) is a fundamentally-weighted index based on the liquid, dividend-paying portion of the North American energy infrastructure market. The capped, dividend-weighted index reflects the proportionate share of aggregate annual cash distributions each company is expected to pay.

The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Dividend Index (AMDW) is a fundamentally-weighted index based on the liquid, dividend-paying portion of the energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) market. The capped, dividend-weighted index reflects the proportionate share of aggregate annual cash distributions each company is expected to pay.

For more information on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Dividend Index (AEDW) and the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AMDW), please read our recent whitepaper, An Introduction to Alerian's Midstream Dividend Indexes.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

