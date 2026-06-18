MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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18.06.2026 13:05:01
Alerian MLP ETF or VanEck Uranium ETF: Which Delivers More Value?
Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides high-yield exposure to energy infrastructure, while VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) offers a diversified play on the nuclear power sector at a lower cost.Investors seeking income might look at AMLP for its high distribution, but NLR provides a broader utility-and-energy mix centered on the nuclear life cycle between two distinct energy subsectors. Today, we’ll examine how their different sector tilts and cost structures impact long-term portfolio performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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