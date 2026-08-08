MLP Aktie

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WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

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08.08.2026 18:31:01

Alerian MLP ETF vs First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund: Which Energy ETF is the Better Buy in 2026?

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) offers a much higher dividend yield and heavy concentration in energy MLPs, while First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEMKT:EMLP) provides broader diversification across utilities and lower total volatility.Choosing between Alerian MLP ETF and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund involves weighing high income from concentrated MLPs against broader utility diversification. While both funds target North American energy infrastructure, their portfolio structures and yield profiles differ significantly. Alerian MLP ETF focuses strictly on master limited partnerships, while the First Trust fund includes corporations and utilities. This distinction affects not just the yield but also the sensitivity to commodity prices.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on August 6.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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