MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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08.08.2026 18:31:01
Alerian MLP ETF vs First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund: Which Energy ETF is the Better Buy in 2026?
Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) offers a much higher dividend yield and heavy concentration in energy MLPs, while First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEMKT:EMLP) provides broader diversification across utilities and lower total volatility.Choosing between Alerian MLP ETF and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund involves weighing high income from concentrated MLPs against broader utility diversification. While both funds target North American energy infrastructure, their portfolio structures and yield profiles differ significantly. Alerian MLP ETF focuses strictly on master limited partnerships, while the First Trust fund includes corporations and utilities. This distinction affects not just the yield but also the sensitivity to commodity prices.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on August 6.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MLP SE
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06.08.26
|EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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06.08.26
|EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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05.08.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Pluszeichen im SDAX (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|MLP-Aktie zieht an: Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal deutlich verbessert (dpa-AFX)
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29.07.26
|EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Preliminary Q2-EBIT of the MLP Group is significantly above previous year's figure (EQS Group)
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|MLP SE
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