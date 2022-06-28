|
28.06.2022 13:13:37
AlerisLife Confirms CFO Jeff Leer As President And CEO
(RTTNews) - AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) announced Monday that Jeff Leer has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Leer was serving as interim President and Chief Executive Officer in early May. Leer will also continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of ALR until a replacement is appointed.
AlerisLife also announced that the healthcare consulting arm of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) concluded a comprehensive operational review and made recommendations to the Board of Directors. The recommendations made by A&M include cost reductions, a corporate reorganization that is designed to enhance accountability and certain operational changes.
