|
19.09.2022 14:20:51
AlerisLife Names Heather Pereira SVP, CFO, Treasurer
(RTTNews) - Residential care company AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) announced Monday the appointment of Heather Pereira as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 19.
Pereira succeeds Jeff Leer, who, in addition to serving as President and Chief Executive Officer, was also serving as AlerisLife's Chief Financial Officer.
Pereira most recently served as Vice President and Corporate Controller of Acushnet Holdings Corp. since May of 2017. Previously, starting in 2004, she Pereira held several roles within the accounting and finance departments of Acushnet Holdings.
Leer said, "Heather brings vast experience in running multi-unit, multi-national finance and accounting functions and has played a key role in several major transformations during her tenure at Acushnet."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alere Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.10.17
|Alere Inc. -- Moody's to withdraw Alere's ratings following debt redemption (Moodys)
|
14.04.17
|Erneute Kehrtwende: Abbott einigt sich mit Alere auf Preissenkung für Übernahme (dpa-AFX)
|
07.12.16
|Abbott bläst geplante Übernahme von Alere ab (dpa-AFX)