Alert 360 Home Security Voted the Best Home Security Provider in The Journal Record's 2019 Reader Rankings

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alert 360 Home Security, one of the nation's largest providers of home security systems and home automation services, has been named the Best Home Security company in The Journal Record's 2019 Reader Rankings survey. The Reader Rankings survey was comprised of Oklahoma businesses and organizations chosen by Journal Record readers across a wide variety of categories including construction and design, entertainment, finance/accounting, general business, health care, higher education, hospitality, legal services, real estate, and information technology.

Top companies as voted on by readers of The Journal Record were announced during an awards celebration at the Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on June 20th. For three consecutive years, Alert 360 also has been named a "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma," an annual list created by Best Companies Group to recognize companies that excel in creating quality workplaces.

"We're extremely honored that readers of The Journal Record recognized Alert 360 as their top home security company out of so many choices," said Richard Ginsburg, president and CEO of Alert 360. "As an Oklahoma-based alarm monitoring, home security, and home automation provider, we're thrilled that our home-state customers selected us as a top provider. We will work diligently to continue making our fellow Oklahomans proud, adding innovative home security options, such as our Alert 360 smart home security cameras, and growing the number of locations we serve throughout the country from our home base in the Sooner State."

Alert 360 was founded in Oklahoma nearly 50 years ago. The Alert 360 Home Security – Oklahoma City branch is located at 7845 N. Robinson Ave., and serves cities in the surrounding area, including Bethany; Chandler; Chickasha; Choctaw; Del City; Edmond; El Reno; Guthrie; Harrah; Jones; Langston; McLoud; Midwest City; Moore; Mustang; Newcastle; Nichols Hills; Nicoma Park; Noble; Norman; Piedmont; Purcell; Spencer; The Village; Tuttle; Warr Acres; and Yukon. In addition to its Oklahoma City location, the company also operates branches in Clinton, Miami, and Tulsa.

Across the country, there are Alert 360 home security and home automation offices in Austin, TX; Dallas; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Kansas City, MO; Phoenix; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio; San Diego, CA; Sarasota, FL; Springfield, MO; Stafford, TX; and Wichita, KS.

Alert 360 offers a complete line of home security cameras, business security solutions, energy management, and home automation services. These services include Alert 360 interactive security, access control, a free mobile app, smart home video, remote access, water detection devices, video doorbells, and 24/7 alarm monitoring. Alert 360 also provides installation or integration of connected devices, such as sprinkler systems, thermostats, sound systems, Amazon Echo, Google Home and more. Alert 360's home security system packages are up to 25% off Retail.

Local Alert 360 security employees are bonded, fingerprinted, insured, drug tested, and licensed by the state of Oklahoma. Alert 360 security consultants are experts in designing home security systems from the basic to the most complex and custom solutions. The company also offers a leading Alert 360 Authorized Alarm Dealer program.

About Alert 360

Founded in 1973 in Tulsa, Okla., and evolving from Guardian Security Systems and Central Security Group, Alert 360 is one of the nation's oldest-licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the company is the fifth largest provider of monitored security and smart home solutions to homes in the United States. Alert 360 operates a monitoring and customer service center in Tulsa, Okla., and has offices in 17 cities. The company has achieved Five Diamond alarm monitoring designation and was named a 2016 Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company in America" and a "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma" in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

