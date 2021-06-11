+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
11.06.2021

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Lancer Capital, LLC. Stockholders will receive $3.15 for each share of Iconix Brand Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $585 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/icon/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-iconix-brand-group-inc-301311042.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

