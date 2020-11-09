Trading-Parkett Super-Webinar: 2 Tage + 24 Redner = Ihre Vorteile im Trading. Live & kostenlos, inkl. Videoaufzeichnung. Hier geht´s zur Anmeldung.-w-
09.11.2020 20:04:00

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Navistar International Corp.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE. Stockholders will receive $44.50 for each share of Navistar International stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close mid-2021.

If you are a stockholder of Navistar International Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nav/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-navistar-international-corp-301168931.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

