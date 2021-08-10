|
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Sanderson Farms, Inc.
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Wayne Farms, a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Stockholders will receive $203.00 for each share of Sanderson Farms stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
If you are a stockholder of Sanderson Farms, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/safm/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
